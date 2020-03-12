Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 47.3% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $5,484.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,720,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,340,450 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

