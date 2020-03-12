Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 68,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

