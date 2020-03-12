Wavesbet Reaches Market Cap of $95,319.57 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $95,319.57 and approximately $37,038.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00430197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

