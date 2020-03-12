Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.