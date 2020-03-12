Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI):

2/26/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/25/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

2/25/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/7/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/3/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 59,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after buying an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

