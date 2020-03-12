Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

2/21/2020 – Anika Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/31/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/21/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,138. The company has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $802,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

