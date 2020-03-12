William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,028,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Habit Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 119,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Habit Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

