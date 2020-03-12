William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.06% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,586. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $650.47 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.