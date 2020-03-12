William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 14,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

