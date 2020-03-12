William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,963 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 45,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXT. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

