William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,862 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.47% of Mobileiron worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of MOBL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,657. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $411.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

