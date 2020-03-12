William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,670,551 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Callon Petroleum worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 1,409,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,120,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

