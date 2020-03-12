William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478,124 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

HLX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 150,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

