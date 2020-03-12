William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,598 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Primo Water worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 218,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

