William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,292 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Inphi worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,927,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Inphi by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $6,209,725. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPHI traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,143. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

