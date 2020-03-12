William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,541 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of PolyOne worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PolyOne by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PolyOne by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 41,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,861. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

