William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350,656 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Middleby worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $212,467.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $197,166. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,503. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

