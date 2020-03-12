William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of CareDx worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 71,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,398. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $689,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.