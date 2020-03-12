William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Azul worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 208,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,666. Azul SA has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

