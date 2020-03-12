William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,968 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Renasant worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Renasant by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

