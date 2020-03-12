William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 103,755 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,755 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Silgan worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

SLGN stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

