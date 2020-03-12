William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 219,330 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,330 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Umpqua worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 86,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,059,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,454,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Umpqua by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 154,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

