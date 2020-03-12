William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 248,226 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 248,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dana worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,077,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE DAN traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 140,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

