William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 411,376 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 411,376 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Archrock worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 43,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,965.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,217 shares of company stock valued at $581,787. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

