William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 79,673 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,673 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of LiveRamp worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Stephens boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

