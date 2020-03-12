William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,377 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Magellan Health worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Health stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 30,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

