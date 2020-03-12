Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director William H. Spence Purchases 4,000 Shares

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WMB stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 22,729,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,512. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $246,095,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

