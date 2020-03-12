Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 52.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 46.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $807,924.96 and approximately $38,378.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

