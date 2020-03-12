Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

