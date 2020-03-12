YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Cap of $457,986.41

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $457,986.41 and approximately $20,930.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

