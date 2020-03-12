Yuichi Iwaki Buys 20,000 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) CEO Yuichi Iwaki bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MNOV stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 272,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,847. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

