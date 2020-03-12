Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply