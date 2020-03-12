Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

