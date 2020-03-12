Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $104.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.20 million. Novocure posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $461.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $479.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $602.87 million, with estimates ranging from $508.90 million to $663.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

