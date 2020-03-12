Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $374.27 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $284.72 million and approximately $374.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $30.41 or 0.00501837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00110990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00098837 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002931 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000571 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,361,406 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, CoinEx, WEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, Cryptomate, YoBit, C2CX, Coinut, Liquid, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Bitfinex, BigONE, Allcoin, BiteBTC, Gemini, Bitinka, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Cryptohub, Kuna, BX Thailand, Kraken, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Mercatox, CEX.IO, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Exmo, Coinrail, LocalTrade, OTCBTC, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Graviex, OKEx, Bit-Z, Crex24, Poloniex, Ovis, BitBay, LBank and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.