$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.05.

MCHP opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.