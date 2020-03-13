$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $526.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.