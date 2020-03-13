101,140 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after purchasing an additional 382,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

