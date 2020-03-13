105,437 Shares in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.65% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $23.43 on Friday. ACM Research Inc has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

