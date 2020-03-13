11,139 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD traded up $15.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,286,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

