$127.39 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to report sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.23 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $536.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.15 million to $553.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $569.52 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $590.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE HRTG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 151,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

