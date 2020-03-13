15,671 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. 23,491,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193,842. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

