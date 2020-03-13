187,318 Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lydall as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lydall by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.16. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDL shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

