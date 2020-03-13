1,940 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $102.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. 4,040,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

