19,456 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $15.75 on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.05. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.