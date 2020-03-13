225,645 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.19% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 510,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 213,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

