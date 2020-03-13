230,863 Shares in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,000. State Street Corp owned 1.56% of Anterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anterix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anterix by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 25,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,858.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares. Anterix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

