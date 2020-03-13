243,425 Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $21,630,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,827,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,813,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.