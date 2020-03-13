$259.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $259.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the highest is $269.47 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $238.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,720,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $11,120,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

