305,485 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 305,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. Guess? makes up about 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.47% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $8.50 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

