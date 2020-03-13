345,000 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.71% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TUP opened at $2.27 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

